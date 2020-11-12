Youngstown mayor gives non-profit key to city

Youngstown United As One was given a key to the city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown non-profit was given special recognition Thursday from Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

Standing outside of City Hall, the group Youngstown United As One was given a key to the city from the mayor.

Brown says the group does an amazing job helping people in the city with fundraisers, food giveaways and other programs.

Brown says he doesn’t give out keys to the city often, but this group was very deserving

“It is really an honor coming from the mayor to give us a key to the city because Youngstown United as One and our team have put a lot of work into the city. It is just a good feeling to be recognized,” said Darrell Jones, president of Youngstown United as One.

Jones says he hopes others will see the impact they’ve made and join in on bringing Youngstown together.