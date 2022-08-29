(WKBN) — Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown joined over 35 mayors and governors in 11 states across the Heartland in celebrating Aug. 30 as U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day, as organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.

The declaration shows commitment to America’s global engagement to advance the economic, health and security interests of Youngstown families.

“It is impressive to see leaders like Mayor Brown speak out in celebration of U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day, but I am not surprised,” said Liz Schrayer, president and CEO of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. “Mayor Brown clearly understands that what happens globally matters locally here in Youngstown and across the Heartland and that America’s investments in diplomacy and development are critical to advancing the health, economic, and security interests of our local communities. Citizens across the region can be proud of the rich history in making the world a better, safer place, and the contribution of America’s Heartland states.”

Ohio is globally connected with agricultural exports totaling $4.1 billion and advancing America’s global effort to fight hunger and poverty. Ohio colleges and universities, including Youngstown State University, enroll over 35,500 international students per year, contributing $1.2 billion to the Ohio economy.

Brown’s proclamation takes a stand on the importance of America’s global leadership and showcases what it is worth to communities across America’s Heartland.

The USGLC Heartland Summit takes place from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. You can watch online here.