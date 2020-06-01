Youngstown mayor declares state of civil emergency, imposes curfew

The curfew shall remain in effect unless canceled earlier

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Mayor Jamel Tito Brown declared a state of civil emergency and imposed a curfew for the City of Youngstown.

The curfew is effective Monday at 7 p.m. through Tuesday at 5 a.m.

City streets will be closed to motor vehicles and pedestrian traffic except for emergency vehicles and verifiable employees traveling to and from work.

Following orders have been imposed:

Individuals are prohibited from appearing in public spaces during the periods of the curfew.

During the hours of curfew, persons must not travel upon any public street, sidewalk or public place

All law enforcement, fire, medical personnel and members of the news media as well as other personnel authorized by the City of Youngstown and the State of Ohio are exempt.

Individuals traveling directly between their place of work and their residence, seeking medical care, fleeing dangerous circumstance or experiencing homelessness are exempt.

The curfew shall remain in effect through the above times unless canceled earlier.