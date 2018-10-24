Youngstown mayor celebrates birthday by raising awareness, funds for breast cancer Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown held a special party Tuesday night at V2 in honor of his 47th birthday and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Brown said he wanted to take the opportunity to help raise money for the Real Men Wear Pink Challenge he's taking part in, and to give people in the city a call to action.

"I've had family members, close relatives, coworkers... many of us have had that connection with breast cancer, so I just took the opportunity as mayor to put a spotlight on it," he said.

Brown hopes to raise $2,500 for this initiative. On Tuesday night, he raised a little over $1,000 of that.

He'll be carrying his pink bucket around for the rest of the month to raise the rest.

Brown also urges early detection and encourages women to get their yearly mammogram.