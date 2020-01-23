Breaking News
Youngstown mayor attends the 88th U.S. Conference of Mayors

Mayor Brown has talked with other mayors about how to reduce gun violence and shared the city's successes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYTV) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown is networking this week in Washington, D.C.

He’s in the capital for the 88th U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Last year, over 250 mayors demanded action on gun violence after attacks in Dayton and El Paso.

The talk continues this year as well.

“I talk more specific about what we’re facing in Youngstown with illegal guns, not legal guns. We’ve had opportunities to talk with individuals to talk about different gun locks that may prevent individuals from stealing guns and then taking them on the street and using them,” said Mayor Brown.

Only mayors from cities with populations over 30,000 are invited. There are 1,400 cities that large across the country.

