Youngstown mayor among national dignitaries being honored

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown will join other mayors and national dignitaries in being recognized by the U.S. Global Leadership to Strengthen Local Communities (USGLC).

Mayor Brown is one of several mayors across America who will be honored during USGLC’s virtual tribute celebration Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. You can register here to watch.

“USGLC is proud to honor Mayor Brown because he has been an influential advocate for strengthening American global leadership to support our communities here at home,” said Liz Schrayer, President and CEO of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. “Let’s face it, mayors across the country are on the frontlines every day, addressing global issues that are now kitchen table issues – from the pandemic to our economy – that matter to their constituents. They uniquely understand that America simply can’t ignore what happens outside our borders.

A tribute to honor the legacy of former Secretary of State General Colin Powell and recognition of Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres will also be part of the event.

U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Todd Young (R-IN) will be honored for their work in strengthening U.S. engagement around the world, among others.