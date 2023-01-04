YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mass honoring the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be held in Youngstown today.

It takes place at 12:10 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Columba, located at 154 West Wood St. The Mass will also be streamed on the Diocese’s website.

Youngstown Diocese Bishop David Bonnar will be the principal celebrant.

Pope Benedict died on December 31 at the age of 95. He now lies in state inside the Vatican walls of the Basilica of St. Peter.

His body will lie in state until his funeral on Thursday.

Pope Francis will lead that ceremony, which will take place in St. Peter’s Square before the body is interned in the Vatican crypt.

Pope Benedict will be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job.