YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Marathon has returned for its fifth year in the valley on Sunday.

The event draws in about 1,000 runners and walkers from across the country. Organizers last year told us numbers were down due to ongoing pandemic concerns and that the Cleveland Marathon was scheduled for the same weekend.

There are several events, including: full marathon, half marathon, 5K and the Kids’ Fun Run.

The full and half marathons will start at 8 a.m. and the 5K race will follow at 8:15 a.m.

Organizers say to expect several road closures Sunday ahead of the race. The following roads will be closed from 6 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.:

Bears Den Drive

Birch Hill Drive (South of Lily Pond Parking Lot)

West Drive

West Glacier Drive

Weaver Road and Lower Gate of Fellows Riverside Gardens

Price Road

Slippery Rock Bridge

Memorial Hill Drive

Robinson Hill Drive

East Cohasset Drive

West Cohasset Drive

Cascade Drive

Valley Drive

West Valley Drive

East Park Drive

Old Mill Drive

East Newport Drive

Kreider’s Entrance

West Newport Drive

East Golf Drive & parking areas both at Route 224 and Shields Road

West Golf Drive from the Mill Creek Golf Course Parking Lot North to Shields Road

Once the race concludes Sunday afternoon, results will be posted on the marathon’s website.