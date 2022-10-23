YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Marathon has returned for its fifth year in the valley on Sunday.
The event draws in about 1,000 runners and walkers from across the country. Organizers last year told us numbers were down due to ongoing pandemic concerns and that the Cleveland Marathon was scheduled for the same weekend.
There are several events, including: full marathon, half marathon, 5K and the Kids’ Fun Run.
The full and half marathons will start at 8 a.m. and the 5K race will follow at 8:15 a.m.
Organizers say to expect several road closures Sunday ahead of the race. The following roads will be closed from 6 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.:
- Bears Den Drive
- Birch Hill Drive (South of Lily Pond Parking Lot)
- West Drive
- West Glacier Drive
- Weaver Road and Lower Gate of Fellows Riverside Gardens
- Price Road
- Slippery Rock Bridge
- Memorial Hill Drive
- Robinson Hill Drive
- East Cohasset Drive
- West Cohasset Drive
- Cascade Drive
- Valley Drive
- West Valley Drive
- East Park Drive
- Old Mill Drive
- East Newport Drive
- Kreider’s Entrance
- West Newport Drive
- East Golf Drive & parking areas both at Route 224 and Shields Road
- West Golf Drive from the Mill Creek Golf Course Parking Lot North to Shields Road
Once the race concludes Sunday afternoon, results will be posted on the marathon’s website.