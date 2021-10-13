Youngstown Marathon returns to benefit local charities

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Marathon is back again this year.



Wednesday, the merchandise for the event was on display at Second Sole in Boardman, which is where the race will finish up.

It includes a 5K, half marathon and a full marathon on October 24, starting at 8 am.

The courses go through Mill Creek Park, and the full marathon goes all the way through downtown Youngstown and loops around Youngstown State University’s campus.

All of the money raised this year will go to Cadence Care Network, Rich Center for Autism, Gleaners Food Bank and Youngstown Blue Coats.

“That’s the goal for the Youngstown Marathon: get people out, keep people active, enjoy beautiful Mill Creek Park as the leaves change this fall and raise some money for some great local charities,” said Youngstown Marathon Director Mark Lipinsky.

There will be an after-race party that includes beer from Penguin City, Marco’s Pizza and bagels from Meijer. That is included in the race entry.



You can register online at YoungstownMarathon.com.

