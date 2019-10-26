Youngstown Marathon Health and Fitness Expo registered runners for tomorrow’s marathon

Race Director Mark Lipinsky says that people should plan to go rain or shine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Marathon Health and Fitness Expo took place today at the Covelli Centre. The marathon’s board members were on hand for the free event, meeting members of the public.

Runners were able to register and pick up their packs for tomorrow’s marathon, where there will be a half-marathon and a 5K.

20 miles of the marathon run through Mill Creek Park and the runners will also look though downtown and Youngstown State University.

Race Director Mark Lipinsky says that people should plan to go rain or shine.

“To be a runner means that you know, run with a lot of faith and heart. So whether it’s raining or windy or, you know, whatever the conditions are, we’re going to be going off at 8 o’clock in the morning tomorrow and we expect a full turnout,” Lipinsky said.

Lipinsky says the marathon continues to draw runners from all across the country and some from as far away as Italy.

This year’s marathon serves as a qualifier for the 2019 Boston Marathon.