WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The trial against a Youngstown man charged in connection to a February murder will resume Tuesday.

Witnesses began taking the stand in Ronique Requel’s trial. Requel is facing several charges including aggravated murder stemming from the investigation into Adam Spaid’s death.

Spaid was found shot multiple times inside his home on Milton Street SE on February 5. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away.

Prosecutors say at least five people entered Spaid’s home.

Requel’s trial is expected to last the majority of the week.

Meanwhile, co-defendant Christian Chaney is set to stand trial in October.