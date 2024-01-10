YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges last year was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in prison.

Judge Anthony Donofrio handed down the sentence Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to Jabriel Moody, 25, who entered guilty pleas to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and possession of cocaine, a fourth-degree felony.

Among the charges is a one-year firearm specification that has to be served as part of his sentence.

As part of his plea, prosecutors agreed not to oppose an early release from prison after Moody serves a year, as long as he does not get in trouble while behind bars.

Assistant Prosecutor Martin Hume also said Moody will be forfeiting two guns he was caught with when he was arrested, a 9mm pistol and a .40-caliber pistol.

Moody was a passenger in a car pulled over on Feb. 21 by Youngstown police, who found drugs and guns following a search.

He had been free on bond pending his sentencing.