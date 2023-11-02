YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side man who pleaded guilty to two counts of rape was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison on Thursday.

Brian Bigsby, 53, received a sentence of 18 to 23 and a half years in prison from Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Bigsby pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to two counts of rape. Both counts are first-degree felonies.

Bigsby was charged after police were called April 4 to North Belle Vista and Connecticut avenues for a report that Bigsby had sexually assaulted a girl. An incident report for the arrest was blacked out.

Bigsby has been in the Mahoning County Jail since his arraignment in municipal court.