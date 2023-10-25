YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who was convicted in August of selling drugs was sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 20 to 25 years in prison.

Jerome Miller, 38, received the sentence from Judge Anthony D’Apolito after he was convicted Aug. 24 following a trial of possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and another fentanyl count, a fifth-degree felony.

The charges stemmed from a 2022 investigation by the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force that included undercover buys and a search warrant served at Miller’s Cameron Avenue home and another property.

Miller pleaded guilty just before the trial started to six counts pertaining to the undercover buys but opted to go to trial on the counts pertaining to the search warrants.