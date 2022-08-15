YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man who pleaded guilty in April to child porn charges was sentenced in federal court Monday.

Matthew Lucarell, 42, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges of sexual exploitation of children, receipt and distribution of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography.

Investigators say that from September 2019 to February 2020, Lucarell used children to engage in sexual activity and then took recordings including pictures or video.

He was also convicted of receiving and distributing child pornography from May 2018 to February 2021.

Investigators said they found the images on Lucarell’s computer and cellphone following an April 2021 raid at his West Side home.

At least four victims were identified.