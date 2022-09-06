WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was caught up in a state-wide human trafficking investigation was sentenced Tuesday.

Dwayne Sellers, Jr., was sentenced Tuesday in Trumbull County Court to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty Aug. 23 to four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He was originally indicted on 12 counts.

Sellers will get credit for time served between April 2021 and December 2021.

The crimes happened in November 2019 in Trumbull County, according to court records.

Sellers was arrested during Operation Autumn Hope. A sting operation where 177 people were arrested and 109 survivors were rescued across the state.