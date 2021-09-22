Youngstown man sentenced in federal child sex case facing additional charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man who was sentenced to over 37 years in federal prison for taking pictures of himself sexually assaulting a little girl is now facing sex charges from Mahoning County prosecutors.

Fleischer was brought from a prison in Virginia to the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday.

He is facing two counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. He was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury in July.

Fleischer, 37, pleaded guilty to federal charges of sexual exploitation of children and receipt and distribution of child pornography.

The sexual assault happened in June 2011.

Investigators said he also viewed and shared multiple images of child pornography through the instant messaging app Kik.

In March 2018, federal law enforcement raided Fleischer’s Brownlee Woods home, taking storage devices where they said he kept the pictures.