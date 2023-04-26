YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man was sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to six to seven years in prison in two separate cases.

Leland Love, 21, was sentenced by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum on a charge of felonious assault as well as an unrelated charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Love pleaded guilty to both charges last week.

Love was first arrested after police were called about 2:15 a.m. Jan. 11 to a home on Edwards Street for a report of gunfire.

As police arrived, a woman showed up at St. Elizabeth Health Center to be treated after she was grazed by a bullet.

Police said Love fired at the woman from a window in the home as she was vandalizing a car in the backyard, and he was arrested.

While free on bail March 3, a car he was driving was pulled over by police and officers found a loaded .40-caliber handgun, reports said.

After that arrest, Love’s bond was revoked and he has been in the county jail since then.