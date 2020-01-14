Youngstown man sentenced for kidnapping, assaulting woman he met online

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown man who kidnapped and assaulted a woman in September was sentenced in court on Tuesday.

Daniel Uncapher, 27, of Dearborn Street, attacked and bit a woman he met online at her Oak Hill home.

The woman said he was very drunk and he choked and beat her.

She got away by saying she had children she had to tend to upstairs. When she went upstairs, she called police.

A jury found Uncapher guilty of kidnapping, abduction, felonious assault and aggravated menacing last month.

On Monday, Uncapher was sentenced to five to seven and a half years in prison.