Youngstown man sentenced for death of woman found in SUV

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man accused in the murder of a woman whose body was found in an SUV was sentenced Friday in Mahoning County Court.

Dashonti Baker was sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility for parole after 21 years.

Baker was convicted in the 2017 shooting death of 24-year-old Rae’Venne Faircloth-Thomas.

Prosecutors said the two were arguing over a house that the victim had given Baker in a deed when he shot her several times. Her body was found slumped over inside an SUV parked on the west side of Youngstown.

Baker’s sentencing was postponed until now because he had to be sentenced on unrelated drug charges. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Faircloth-Thomas was 24 when she was murdered. She planned to start school to become an LPN months before she was killed.