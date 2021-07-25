Youngstown man says he’s having trouble getting a job, despite local need

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the past few months, First News has reported on businesses who had trouble filling positions and getting workers.

One Youngstown man reached out to First News and said he’s having trouble finding a job in the area.

Danny Henkel believes it’s because of two different felonies he was convinced of and served his sentences for over 10 years ago.

Now, through temp agencies, he got a job in Massillon but is still having issues finding a job locally.

“I feel like I’ve got something to prove, that I’m a little better than a little hoodlum. I will work, I just want to work,” Henkel said.