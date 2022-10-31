YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with an October 2020 shooting death in Austintown and a shooting in Youngstown four days before that pleaded guilty Monday in both cases.

Samuel Richard, 32, of Youngstown, pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of murder and was sentenced to 15 to years to life in prison by Judge John Durkin.

Richard also pleaded guilty to a charge of felonious assault and a firearm specification for a shooting that is unrelated to the murder. He was sentenced to five to six years in prison in that case. The sentence will run concurrent to the murder sentence.

Richard entered his pleas the day jury selection was to begin in the murder case.

Richard pleaded guilty to the Oct. 16, 2020, shooting death of Keylan Davis, 32, at the Compass West Apartment Complex in Austintown.

Police responded to a gunfire call and found Davis on the grass outside an apartment with gunshot wounds. He died later at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone said the shooting stemmed from a love triangle.

Four days before Davis was killed, Richard was accused of shooting at four people, including an ex-girlfriend and a child, on Palmer Avenue on the South Side of Youngstown.

No one was hurt in the Palmer Avenue shooting.

Yacovone said that shooting was not related to Davis’ murder. Youngstown detectives said the shooting stemmed from a prearranged fight.

The case against the co-defendant in the Palmer Avenue case is still pending.

Richard was not charged in the Palmer Avenue case until two weeks after Davis was killed and he was already in custody for his death.