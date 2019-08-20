Youngstown man pleads not guilty to raping teen with developmental delays

Court records show Daniel Gould was convicted of sex offenses twice in Pennsylvania

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A twice-convicted sex offender in Pennsylvania appeared in court this week, now charged with sex crimes in Trumbull County.

Daniel Gould appeared in the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. He is facing more serious charges this time, including four counts of rape, each with sexually violent predator specifications.

Gould is also facing an attempted rape charge with the same specification, one that prosecutors say turns the alleged crimes into charges that could carry a possible life sentence if convicted.

“The main things and the things that apply to Mr. Gould is: he’s a two-time prior convicted sex offender, both offenses against children, so, obviously… and he’s also been adjudicated by the state of Pennsylvania to be a sexually violent predator,” said Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman.

Gould is also facing two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

“Because he’s a twice-convicted sex offender, he actually has obligations to register under the old Megan’s Law and the new Adam Walsh Act, so he’s sort of a special case,” Wildman said.

Prosecutors say for two days in June, Gould raped a 16-year-old girl with developmental delays in Warren. They allege he was giving her medication and preying on her.

Gould pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment on Tuesday.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is due back in court next month.