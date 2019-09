Muldrow will be sentenced on Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man arrested twice within a matter of weeks on drug and weapon charges pleaded guilty in court on Monday.

Tijuan Muldrow pleaded guilty to six counts of trafficking with forfeiture specifications, having weapons under disability and endangering children.

Youngstown-Vice officers raided his west side home twice this year, finding drugs, guns and his young child there.

Muldrow will be sentenced on Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.