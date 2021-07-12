Youngstown man plants garden in his father’s memory

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Abdul Harris planted a garden in memory of his father in Youngstown. His father passed away last November from pancreatic cancer.

His father loved gardens, and Harris thought this was a great way to keep his memory alive.

Harris’ goal was to have it done by Father’s Day of this year; however, he experienced his own medical issues that delayed those plans.

The garden is now displayed on his front lawn on the east side of Youngstown.

He says he likes to meditate out there and welcomes anyone to come see it.

“I smile. I come out here three to four times a day, just meditate, talk to him, look up towards the heaves and just knowing that even though he’s not here physically, he’s still here spiritually with us,” Harris said.

His garden is located at his home on Bank Street.