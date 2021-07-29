Youngstown man nabbed in statewide sex sting sentenced

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Hudson Avenue man who was arrested in October as part of a statewide sex sting was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison, with the first 90 days to be spent in the Mahoning County jail.

Eric Metansingh, 30, received the sentence in common pleas court from Judge Anthony D’Apolito after he pleaded guilty to charges of importuning, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools.

The sentence was agreed upon by the attorneys in the case and the judge upheld the recommendation.

Metansingh must also undergo mental health and substance abuse counseling and he must register as a Tier II sexual offender.

Metansingh was one of 76 people arrested statewide in October as part of an operation aimed at human trafficking. His case was prosecuted locally.

The case is his first ever criminal offense