Youngstown man learns sentence for child rape conviction

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man Wednesday was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to raping two girls under 10 years old.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to Todd Perkins, 55, after she found him guilty of two counts of rape.

The pleas were entered May 7.

Perkins was secretly indicted on the charges in 2019. The conduct with the girls began in 2016 when one of the victims was just 5 years old, prosecutors said when he was indicted.

Perkins must also register as a Tier III sex offender when he is released from prison.