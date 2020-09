The crash happened on US 224 at Duck Creek Road

ELLSWORTH TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Canfield Post, is investigating a one-vehicle crash in Ellsworth Township.

The crash happened on US 224 at Duck Creek Road.

Lee Tych, 58, of Youngstown was driving a 2016 Cadillac SRX, when he failed to turn and drove off the side of the road.

The car then hit a ditch, causing the car to overturn.

Tych was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash.

Tych was transported to St. Elizabeth in Boardman where he was pronounced dead.