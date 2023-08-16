YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man secretly indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on rape charges is behind bars.

Donald Dudley, 55, is facing five counts of rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition.

He was indicted Aug. 10 and arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday. He is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

According to the indictment, the crimes happened between September 2017 and June 2022 with a victim who was 10 years old when the assaults began.

Dudley is scheduled for arraignment Aug. 22.