AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Youngstown was hurt after crashing his motorcycle on an off-ramp in Austintown.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on the off-ramp from Interstate 80 east to Route 11 south.

Troopers say the driver lost control on the ramp and went off the left side of the road.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Troopers say the man was not wearing a helmet and that speed may be a factor in the crash.