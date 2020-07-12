Youngstown man hopes to help those battling addiction, but needs help

While they are already struggling to get their feet off the ground, the New Beginnings Club had another setback Friday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man is doing what he can to give back to those fighting addiction, but it hasn’t been an easy road, and Saturday’s weather didn’t make it any easier.

The president of the New Beginnings Club of Youngstown, Vincent Archangelo, says they need help from the community now more than ever.

While they are already struggling to get their feet off the ground, the New Beginnings Club had another setback Friday night.

The heavy rain caused flooding, but that isn’t stopping Archangelo from following his mission.

“I truly want to start bringing Youngstown back the best I can. At least I can say Vince is doing his part, and I have such a compassion to help the sick and suffering because I know it’s hard to overcome addiction,” Archangelo said.

With a strong love and passion for his community, Archangelo has committed his time to renovating the old McDonald’s on Midlothian Blvd.

The goal is to establish an alternative solution for those breaking the chains of addiction, such as drugs and alcohol.

“I enjoy helping those struggling with all kinds of addictions. After all, everyone is recovering from something. Just like this McDonald’s, I’m bringing it back to life, just like Vince is back to life,” Archangelo said.

It was his fight and triumph with alcohol addiction that inspired him to make a difference, but even with his goal in mind, he says it’s been a long journey establishing the business, primarily with financial struggles.

“This facility hasn’t had water on it in 25 years, and now it has water. It’s beginning to get light. I have a temporary service, and now I’m seeking help for funding because of the leaking roof and all of the renovations I’ve been doing,” Archangelo said. “I’m reaching out to the community for help, not necessarily monetary but maybe helping with the parking lot, roof or a handyman to help and stuff like that.”

Through his non-profit, Archangelo hopes to use his experience and inspire others.