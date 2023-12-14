WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The bond for a Youngstown man accused in a Warren shooting was revoked.

Danny Lee Isom, Jr., 41, was arraigned Thursday on a second-degree felonious assault charge connected to an Aug. 25, 2023, shooting of a 44-year-old Campbell man.

He was indicted on Nov. 29.

According to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office, Isom had been free after posting a $15,000 bond in Warren Municipal Court.

Prosecutors say that the judge took into consideration Isom’s past criminal history and determined that he would pose a “substantial risk of serious physical harm to the community” and he be held without bond.