YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison after pleading guilty to a child endangering charge.

Antwone Jenkins, 35, received the sentence from Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Jenkins was originally charged with gross sexual imposition but he pleaded guilty to an amended third-degree felony charge of child endangering.

The sentence was agreed upon by the attorneys in the case and Judge D’Apolito upheld their recommendation.