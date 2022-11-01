LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing robbery and other charges following a reported shoplifting incident at the Walmart in Liberty.

Police arrested Johnny Favors on Friday after a report that he stole items from the store and then pushed an officer as he ran out of the store.

According to a police report, officers spotted Favors, who matched the description of the suspect, walking in front of the McDonald’s on Belmont Avenue. They arrested him as he tried to get away, the report stated.

Police said Favors was “verbally abusive” toward officers during his arrest, and he gave them a fake identity. He was also found with a glass pipe, the report stated.

Favors is charged with robbery, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, possession of drug paraphernalia and identity fraud. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court Monday, and a preliminary hearing was set for Thursday.