WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown man charged in connection to Sunday’s murder in Warren was indicted Thursday.

Ronieque Requel, 26, is now facing charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability, intimidation of a witness and receiving stolen property.

The charges stemmed from the investigation into the death of 28-year-old Adam Spaid on Milton Street Southeast early Sunday morning.

Police were sent to Spaid’s home for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived, they found Spaid suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

Police say they found Requel at the scene, where he was arrested.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Common Pleas Court Friday morning.