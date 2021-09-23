Youngstown man facing federal child sex charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown who was previously indicted in Mahoning County on pandering obscenity is now facing federal charges in connection to the case.

Matthew Lucarell, 41, is facing several federal charges including four counts of sexual exploitation of children, receipt and distribution of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography.

Investigators say that from September 2019 to February 2020, Lucarell used children to engage in sexual activity and then took recordings of it to include pictures or video, which were then shared.

Investigators said they found the images on Lucarell’s computer and cellphone following an April 2021 raid at his west side home.

At least four victims have been identified.