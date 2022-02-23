YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Side man will be sentenced April 29 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge that he left a gun in the open that his then 3-year-old nephew used to shoot himself.

Luis Vazquez, 21, of McBride Street, pleaded guilty before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to a fifth-degree felony charge of improperly furnishing a firearm to a minor.

Attorneys are recommending probation with part of that probation to be served in the Mahoning County Jail.

Police and prosecutors said Vazquez was the owner of a handgun that the boy got ahold of March 8 and shot himself in the stomach. Vazquez shared the apartment with the boy and his mother.

Vazquez was not in the apartment when the boy shot himself.

The boy was first taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center before being flown by helicopter to Akron Children’s Hospital. He has recovered.

When the boy shot himself, he was with his mother, Zulimar Alicea Vazquez, 23. She pleaded guilty in January to a charge of endangering children and was sentenced to a year in prison.

A police investigation found that Vazquez had two guns in the home: the handgun the boy used to shoot himself and a semiautomatic rifle.

The handgun was left on a nightstand, which the boy was able to grab and shoot himself. An investigator showed the boy also touched the guns at least one other time.

The boy is now with his father.