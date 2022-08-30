YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was arraigned on charges that he sexually assaulted a minor.

Martin Demaline, 34, entered a written plea Monday of not guilty by reason of insanity to a rape charge involving a minor.

His bond was set at $350,000. A trial date is set for Sept. 12.

He was arrested after in June following an investigation by police after a woman reported that Demaline had raped someone.

Police found Demaline at his home and took him to the police department for questioning. When he was informed he was being charged with rape, he had a seizure and was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, reports said.

Gerry Riccuitti contributed to this report.