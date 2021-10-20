Youngstown man convicted of shooting that caused victim to lose part of lung, liver

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Dogwood Lane man who was free on bond while facing charges he wounded a man last year is now in jail after he was convicted earlier this week following a bench trial.

Raymond Owens, 32, Jr. is expected to be sentenced Nov. 10 by Judge John Durkin. Durkin presided over Owens’ trial last week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges that he shot a man June 10, 2020, as the man was on a South Jackson Street front porch.

Owens was charged with three counts of felonious assault and improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation.

The victim had testified in a preliminary hearing in municipal court that he and his fiancee and three children were at the home of a brother when Owens drove past and fired several shots through the sunroof of his car.

The victim returned fire with his own gun but was wounded in the chest. He lost part of a lung and part of his liver because of a single gunshot wound to the chest, he said at the preliminary hearing.

Police have not commented on a motive.

The bench trial was held Thursday, and Judge Durkin announced his verdict this week after deliberating Monday.

Owens was booked back into the jail Tuesday. He had been free on $60,000 bond he posted following his arraignment in municipal court. Owens was originally arrested in the case after he turned himself in once he learned he was a suspect.