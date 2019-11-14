Youngstown man circulating petition to stop wastewater rate increases in the city

John Wilson is hoping somewhere along the way, all the rate increases for wastewater may eventually come to an end

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some people are now actively opposing the wastewater rate increases being proposed in Youngstown. One man is even circulating a petition to stop them.

Earlier Thursday at Youngstown’s Waste Water Treatment Plant, work was being done on EPA-mandated improvements.

This is phase 1 of a three-phase improvement plan taking place at the plant.

Youngstown City Council is actually considering 4% wastewater rate increases in the next five years.

On the south side not too far from the wastewater plant, John Wilson is circulating a petition.

He wants people to say “no” and take a stand to stop new or previous water tax liens on the public.

Wilson is not blaming the mayor or city council for the issues they are now facing and he understands the rates may have to go up anyway.

But he’s hoping with city administration, city council and the people working together, somewhere along the way, all the rate increases for wastewater may eventually come to an end.