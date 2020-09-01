Youngstown man charged with trashing North Lima motel room after setting off smoke alarm

Prosecutors say he pulled the sprinkler system out of the ceiling

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man who police say trashed a local motel was in court Tuesday.

Shane Bagley is facing several charges, including vandalism and inducing panic.

Prosecutors say he was smoking drugs in his motel room on Market Street extension in North Lima last month.

They say it set off a smoke alarm, which set off the sprinkler system. Prosecutors say he pulled the sprinkler out of the ceiling.

When police officers and firefighters showed up, they found the damage.

Bagley is being held on a $10,000 bond.