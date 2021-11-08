Youngstown man charged with threatening infant son and son’s mother

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Fairmont Avenue man Sunday was arrested after he threatened to kill his infant son and the baby’s mother. He is also accused of kicking out the window of a cruiser and also threatening police officers.

C’Quan Cross, 26, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of child endangering and domestic violence. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday.

Reports said Cross was arrested after police were called about 1:45 p.m. to a home on Roxbury Avenue by the baby’s mother.

The woman told police Cross is the father of their infant son and that Cross is her ex-boyfriend. She said the two stayed the night Saturday in his home in the 600 block of Fairmont Avenue.

The two argued Sunday morning and when she tried to leave, reports said Cross threatened to throw the baby out the window, shook the car seat the baby was in and threw the car seat on the bed.

Cross then slapped her in the face and punched a hole in a wall, reports said. Reports said the woman tried to leave and when she was in the driveway, Cross was on the porch with a “machine gun” and pointed it at her.

The woman drove to the police station to make a report, but there were so many people waiting to make reports she drove to the house on Roxbury Avenue and called police from there. She also showed police a screenshot of a message she said Cross sent her that said: “[Expletive} your son, he gonna die. I got your address.”

When police went to the home on Fairmont to arrest Cross, they surrounded the home because the woman told police he might have an assault rifle. Cross came to a back door then retreated back inside the house, where he called 911 to claim the woman put her hands on him, reports said.

Police managed to get him outside but he kicked out a back window in a cruiser, insulted police officers and said “wait until I get out,” reports said.