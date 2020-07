Bowers, 24, was taken into custody Monday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man charged with raping a young Canfield girl is in the Mahoning County Jail and is expected in court later this week.

Elijah Bowers, 24, was taken into custody Monday night.

According to reports, the alleged victim, who is only 12 years old, met Bowers online and had been in a sexual relationship with him.

The victim’s mother told deputies she caught the pair together and then called the sheriff’s office.