Youngstown man charged with crash during police chase, killing pregnant woman’s unborn child

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man accused of causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman’s unborn child was issued a superseding indictment by a Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday.

Damon Cobbs, 26, of Miami Street, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and vehicular assault.

Cobbs is accused of colliding with a car about 4:15 p.m. on May 27 at Albert Street and the Himrod Avenue Expressway as he was being chased by police.

The woman driving the car was ejected and taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center with severe injuries.

Her 17-week-old unborn child died.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone said under Ohio law, Cobbs can be charged because the pregnancy was ended unlawfully.

Cobbs was arrested by city police and arraigned May 28 in municipal court. He managed to post bond but court records show as a condition of his bond, he must remain on electronically monitored house arrest.

The case was bound over June 9 to a grand jury who indicted him June 24, but at the time the charges for the unborn child’s death were not included, so the superseding indictment was issued Thursday.

Police began chasing Cobbs after he passed up a police car that was stopped in traffic for a red light.

One report said it appeared Cobbs was taunting officers as he was being chased.