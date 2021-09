STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown man was arrested Monday in Struthers.

According to a police report, Donte Spayde was pulled over by police on Riley Street for having a damaged windshield.

Officers discovered that Spayde had an outstanding warrant due to a parole violation connected to a 2019 felonious assault conviction.

Spayde is currently being held in the Mahoning County Jail on the parole violation.