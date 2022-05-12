EDINBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown is facing gun charges following a traffic stop in Portage County.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Kermit Harris was pulled over Tuesday on Interstate 76 in Edinburg Township for a traffic violation.

A K-9 alerted deputies to the vehicle and uncovered a loaded gun. Kermit and his passenger denied knowing anything about the gun and neither had a CCW permit, according to deputies.

Harris is on parole and served 23 years on several charges including robbery, attempted murder and burglary. He was released in 2020.

Harris was booked into the Portage County Jail on a parole hold pending additional charges.