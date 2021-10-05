Youngstown man arrested for damage to Columbiana roundabout

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is sitting in a square jail cell, accused of causing damage to the Columbiana Circle Monday night.

James Jones is facing multiple charges, the most serious being assaulting a police officer and possession of drugs.

Columbiana Police Chief Bill Myers said Jones was attempting to go around another driver when he hit the roundabout around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The damage will take a few days to clean up. Bricks were knocked out of place and there was some minor landscaping damage, but the clock is OK.

Chief Myers says vehicles hit the circle every three months or so.

This latest incident could lead to punishment for James Jones, if he’s convicted.