Youngstown man arrested, accused of assaulting officers at Boardman gas station

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing several charges, including assaulting a police officer, following a disturbance Sunday at the Speedway gas station on Midlothian Boulevard.

According to a police report, Ethan Hunt, 18, of Youngstown had been hanging out at the Speedway since about 10:30 a.m.

Through the course of the day, Hunt became increasingly problematic as he would yell at customers and began making a nuisance of himself, the report stated.

Just before 4 p.m., an employee called police and reported Hunt’s behavior.

When officers arrived, they say they witnessed Hunt yelling at a customer who was getting gas and that Hunt appeared intoxicated, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

Officers say that Hunt resisted arrest and when they were finally able to put him into a cruiser, he began banging his head on the partition.

An ambulance was called to evaluate Hunt but he resisted them, too, according to the police report. Officers said Hunt tried to kick them and spit on them as they were assisting EMTs in getting Hunt on a cot.

Hunt was taken to the hospital where he was medically cleared and then booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of assault on a peace officer, harassment by means of intimidation, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Hunt is also facing a charge of having drug paraphernalia due to a marijuana grinder officers found on him, according to the report.