Youngstown man accused of stabbing pregnant girlfriend before biting Boardman officer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Bond was set Friday at $10,000 for a man accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach.

Cinile Worsley, 19, of Oregon Avenue, was arraigned before Judge Carla Baldwin in municipal court for the attack earlier this week in his girlfriend.

He is expected to have a preliminary hearing next week and remains in the Mahoning County Jail.

Worsley was arrested after police were called early Tuesday to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where the girlfriend told police that for some reason Worsley attacked her and punctured her stomach with a pair of scissors and also cut her face, reports said.

Reports did not mention if the baby that the mother is carrying was harmed.

After the attack, Worsley fled and was later found at an apartment on West Boulevard, where he faces charges in county court in Boardman, accused of attacking township police officers there.