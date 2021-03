Andrew Malachin, 47, was arraigned on a rape charge in Girard Municipal Court

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man is charged with a felony, accused of sexually assaulting a 36-year-old woman in Liberty Township.

Andrew Malachin, 47, was arraigned on a rape charge in Girard Municipal Court on Wednesday morning.

Judge Jeffrey Adler set bond at $250,000 and ordered him to not have contact with the victim.

According to a police report, the alleged assault happened at the beginning of February.

Malachin is due back in court on March 10 for a preliminary hearing.